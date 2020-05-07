Pa. will extend eviction, foreclosure protections to July 10
HARRISBURG — Evictions and foreclosures in Pennsylvania are on hold through July 10 under an executive order signed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The state Supreme Court previously placed a moratorium on such proceedings until May 11, as officials shuttered much of Pennsylvania’s economy to prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming hospitals, causing unemployment to skyrocket.
“At a time when people need to stay home to protect their heath, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” Wolf said in a statement Thursday. “Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”
