Local obituaries for Thursday, May 7
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Hampton, Harper
King, Gregory
Krone, Patricia
McNair, Mildred
Metz, Russell
Mundis, Jon
Ness, Edna
Roth, Linda
Shirey, Josephine
Smith, William
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/07/local-obituaries-thursday-may-7/5178829002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments