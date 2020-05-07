CLOSE Administrators host a drive-thru get together to honor its teachers. York Dispatch

The draw for staff attending the Lincoln Charter School’s teacher appreciation event Tuesday wasn’t so much the goody bag they received.

It was just seeing each other again.

"We thought this would be a perfect time to meet up with our teachers and celebrate them," said Anne Clark, Lincoln's director of community outreach.

Anne Clark, Lincoln Charter School director of community outreach/affirmation assistant principal, greets school staff during a drive-thru Teacher Appreciation Week event at the school Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Staff were treated to a goody bag with items that ranged from snacks to school supplies to toilet paper.

Administrators came up with the idea of a drive-thru to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, a concept created by the National Parent-Teacher Association in 1984, according to its website.

“We wanted to take the time out to let all of our staff know that we still appreciate the hard work and dedication that they’re doing to make sure our students are still receiving a high-quality education,” said Leonard Hart, CEO and principal of the charter school.

Lincoln Charter School kindergarten CEO and principal Leonard Hart hands out a goody bag during a drive-thru Teacher Appreciation Week event at the school Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

About 75 cars snaked through the pylons which led drivers to the tents located at the school's playground in York City

In a book bag embroidered with the school’s logo, teachers were given items including teaching supplies, a lunch and snacks. The bags even included hand sanitizer and toilet paper, said Hart.

“I’m really excited,” said Alexis Lindo, a special education teacher at Lincoln. “It’s nice to see all the teachers again. It’s nice that they’re doing this for us.”

Clark made the point that school personnel are starved for personal interaction during the coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s been really hard for us,” she said. “As an educator, you feel very isolated because we’re used to engaging with 700 students and 100 teachers.”

Seeing her coworker’s faces after a long absence struck a nerve with Clark.

Lincoln Charter School instructional coach Amber Carbaugh talks to the school's principal and CEO Leonard Hart during a drive-thru Teacher Appreciation Week event at the school Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

“You don’t realize how much you love people until you're away from them,” she said, “and their faces look beautiful to me.”

