The Hanover Chamber Commerce has postponed the Snack Town Brew Fest and the Hanover Dutch Festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date for the Snack Town Brew Fest is Saturday, Sept. 19. Those who have already purchased tickets for the event can use them for the new date. Ticket-holders who would like a refund should contact Eventbrite from the original confirmation email.

For more information, visit www.snacktownbrewfest.com.

The new date for the Hanover Dutch Festival is Saturday, Sept. 26. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit hanoverchamber.com/hanover-dutch-festival.

