The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division has announced Camp Ladore will not operate this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The residential youth camp located in Waymart, Wayne County, usually serves over 250 campers per week, along with a full residential staff.

