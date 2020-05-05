CLOSE Megan Eagan gets a surprise when 30 cars worth of well-wishers swing by to share gifts, cards and kind words. York Dispatch

Saturday was going to be a special birthday for Megan Eagan, and the Susquehanna High School senior had been looking forward to it all year.

Her 18th birthday would fall on the same day as her school’s prom.

“With graduation being postponed, canceled and prom being canceled she was super depressed,” her mother Cathy said.

Not to mention, this would have been her final year to play on the Susquehannock softball team, but the season was canceled as well.

Megan’s boyfriend, Kyle Stump, a college freshman from Red Lion, called Cathy and suggested a drive-by birthday.

The hard part was keeping it a secret. On the big day, Cathy had Megan’s older sister, Lyndsey, take her out for lunch so family and friends could decorate the front yard.

Upon her return, Megan thought that the birthday banners, balloons and signs were the extent of the surprise, and she couldn’t understand why her parents were urging her join them on the front porch.

Then the cars started showing up.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around it,” Megan said, after the first few callers stopped by with birthday wishes. “I’d seen this on Facebook before, but I didn’t put it together until I saw all the cars coming by.”

Buy Photo Megan Eagan's mother Cathy Eagan, front, records a drive-by birthday party outside the family's home Saturday, May 2, 2020. Megan's father, Greg, and grandmother Joyce Greenfield sit on the porch. Megan celebrated her 18th birthday Saturday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Family and friends, teachers and coaches made the trip, bearing cards and gifts. About 30 cars came by in one hour.

"Some of my coaches drove 45 minutes to come and see me,” Megan said.

One of the last cars was driven by her first-grade teacher, with a birthday balloon bobbing thru the sunroof. That brought a tear to Megan’s eyes.

“I am super grateful for everything my boyfriend, my parents and all my friends did," Megan said.

‘

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/05/susquehannock-senior-gets-surprise-drive-by-birthday-party/3078678001/