Local obituaries for Tuesday, May 5
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bistline, Floyd
Chronister, Donald
Clancy, Doris
Descar, Violet
England, Carl
Foca, Katherine
Galanti, Maria
Henze, Darlene
Manifold, E.
Marshall, James
McNair, Mildred
Minnich, Jason
Ort, Larry
Rishel, Linda
Sipe, David
Wilson, Larvene
Zemaitis, Leonard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/05/local-obituaries-tuesday-may-5/3081226001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments