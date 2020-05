Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Michelle (Baugher) and Zachary Fox: of Dover, May 3, a daughter.

Olena Petrovska and Artem Petrovskyi: of York, May 3, a son.

Janelle (Pickard) and Jacob Greathouse: of York, May 4, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/05/births-wednesday-may-6/5171596002/