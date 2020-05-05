Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brittanee (Berger) and Jamin Varano: of Dover, April 30, a son.

Shannan Lamparski and Eric Greaney: of York, May 1, a son.

Lorealle (Rafferty) and Christopher Carroll: of Red Lion, May 1, a son.

Brittany (Graham) and Zachary Pabis: of Airville, May 2, a daughter.

Rusmiza Abu Bakar and Zakari Snell: of York, May 2, twin daughters.

Larissa (Schirato) and Frank Woodring: of York, May 2, a daughter.

Chelsea (Hill) and Joshua DeHaas: of York, May 2, a son.

Rikki Jackson and Thomas Watford Jr.: of York, May 2, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/05/05/births-tuesday-may-5/3081126001/