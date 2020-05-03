Hanover updates its coronavirus response
Hanover has announced a number of updates due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak:
- All borough public meetings will be continued to be broadcast on the Zoom platform. This includes the Thursday, May 14, Stormwater Authority; Wednesday, May 20, Borough Council; and Thursday, May 21, Fire Commission.
- The municipal building, library, Tanger Building, police and fire stations will remained closed to the public. Playgrounds and parks will also remained closed.
- Essential services will continue, including police, fire, water, wastewater, recycling and trash collections, along with the recycling center. Large trash items will not be picked up, and no water shutoffs will be enforced.
- The Market House will be open from 7 a.m. to noon beginning on Saturday for food vendors only. Masks and social distancing must be done.
- Payments can be paid by using the drop boxes outside the municipal building, mailed or paid online.
- For more information on meetings or payments visit www.hanoverboroughpa.gov , email info@hanoverboroughpa.gov or call 717-637-3877.
