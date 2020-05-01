CLOSE Thousands gather on the steps and streets surrounding the Captiol building in Harrisburg for the ReOpen PA rally York Dispatch

Local economic leaders have launched a survey aimed at hearing from residents, business owners and employees who live or work in York County about how they should focus their efforts to build the county's economy.

The survey is part of the York County Economic Action Plan, a joint effort to shape future economic growth.

The planning process began in February, before Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of schools and most businesses as part of the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, but the economic shutdown hasn't prevented the project from moving forward.

On the landing page for the survey, an introductory message states that the planning group is operating on the assumption that the local and state economies will rebound from the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic.

"We believe that in addition to enacting short term economic recovery actions to alleviate the immediate economic impacts we face today, there is great value in continuing to plan for a strong, long-term economic future in York County," the introduction states.

Local economic planners have launched an online survey as part of the York County Economic Action Plan, a joint effort to plan for future economic growth based on shared goals. (Photo: York County Economic Action Plan website)

The York County Economic Alliance, Downtown York Business Improvement District, City of York and York County Planning Commission are working together on the project with Fourth Economy Consulting, an economic and community development firm based in Pittsburgh.

Survey respondents will be asked to list some of the key features that define the county and to evaluate how things have changed over the past five years in both York City and the county at large, and how those things can improve.

Questions include, "How likely are you to recommend York County as a place to live for someone raising a family?" and "List three words that best describe York County."

For more information or to take the survey, visit yorkcountyeap.org.

