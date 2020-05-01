CLOSE A press conference announcing the launch of Give Local York at PeoplesBank Stadium took place Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. The event is a 24-hour fundraising event scheduled for May 4, 2018, to benefit nonprofit organizations.

Though it's exclusively online this year, York County's annual 24-hour giving campaign is in good shape to exceed this year's goal.

With under five hours to go at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Give Local York had raised more than $2.5 million for local schools, organizations and nonprofits.

Buy Photo Meagan Given, executive director of the White Rose Leadership Institute, speaks during a press conference announcing the return of Give Local York at the Delco Plaza Giant, Monday, Nov. 25 2019. Giant is a presenting sponsor for the fundraiser which will be held May 1, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Now in its third year, the annual day of giving was inspired by Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give — another day-long giving campaign, which raised $1.7 million in its first year.

Give Local York exceeded its first-year goal of $1 million, bringing in a total of more than $1.4 million, and surpassed its 2019 goal of $3 million with $3.2 million total.

This year, campaign organizer Meagan Given said there's no monetary goal, but she hopes to reach 10,000 donors.

Give Local York is already close to that, with 9,326 donors supporting 304 organizations, as of about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

