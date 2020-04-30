CLOSE The York County Food Bank modified its distribution program to include a drive-thru to minimize human contact during the Coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

The York County Food Bank has announced it will hold a pop-up drive-thru food distribution 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the John Wright Restaurant, located at 234 N. Front St. in Wrightsville.

Boxes of food will be given out, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four for nearly a week. Anyone who is struggling to buy groceries may attend the event.

No identification is required, but the food bank asks that only one person per household go to the site and that the trunk of the vehicle be cleared so the box can be placed in it.

For more information, call 717-252-2609.

Buy Photo Volunteer Rodney Markle of Shiloh stacks boxes of food at the York County Food Bank's new East York Food Hub in preparation for distribution, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new food hub is located in the former Kmart location, 1094 Haines Road in Springettsbury Township John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

