Construction continues at the Mount Rose Avenue, I-83 junction after Governor Wolf allowed certain projects to resume following the COVID-19 shutdown.

A traffic switch is scheduled this weekend at the Mount Rose Avenue exit of I-83.

The switch will move traffic from Mount Rose Avenue to a newly constructed roadway and bridge spanning the interstate, allowing workers to reconstruct the existing roadway.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the change would go into effect Saturday evening and should be completed on Sunday, weather permitting.

The Haines Road, Camp Betty Washington Road, and Mount Rose Avenue intersection as seen on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Construction restarted at the site after Governor Wolf allowed certain road project to resume work following the COVID-19 shutdown.

The result will allow westbound traffic traveling from Mount Rose onto 1-83 south to forgo a right turn that formerly required drivers to turn around at Greenhill Road. They will now be able to take a left directly onto the on-ramp.

The existing southbound I-83 off-ramp will be temporarily closed and later reconstructed. The northbound on-ramp from Mount Rose Avenue eastbound will also close temporarily.

Eastbound traffic to I-83 north will be rerouted to turn right onto the I-83 south on-ramp and use the 16A exit at Queen Street to access the interstate.

