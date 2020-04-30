Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Residential electronic recycling resumes in Fairview Township
Staff Report
Published 4:53 p.m. ET April 30, 2020
The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced that electronic recycling will resume Monday for Fairview Township residents only. The program was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The recycling drop-off facility located at 55 Fairview Road in New Cumberland will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
When arriving at the facility, township residents must provide their name, address, wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing 6 feet apart.
