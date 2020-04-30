CLOSE An Earth Day walk for mental health at Highpoint Scenic Vista and Recreation Area. York Dispatch

The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced that electronic recycling will resume Monday for Fairview Township residents only. The program was previously suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The recycling drop-off facility located at 55 Fairview Road in New Cumberland will operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When arriving at the facility, township residents must provide their name, address, wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distancing 6 feet apart.

Buy Photo Alliance Computers, 984 Loucks Road, accepts electronics for recycling at no charge to the customer except for CRT computer monitors ($4) and large TVs ($10). (John A. Pavoncello - The York Dispatch) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

