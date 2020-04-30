DePasquale launching audit of Wolf's business waiver program
State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday his office will audit Gov. Tom Wolf's business closure waiver program to ensure the process was fair.
In a virtual news conference, DePasquale said the governor pledged that his office would cooperate fully with the investigation.
The news comes as the state Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee prepares to hold a 1 p.m. hearing about issuing subpoenas for documents such as the list of business waiver applications, approvals and denials.
This story will be updated.
