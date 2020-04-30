Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kaitlyn (Mumper) and Guillermo Ballesteros III: of York, April 27, a son.

Kierstin Innerst and Sergio Garcia: of York Springs, April 28, a son.

Amanda (Burnette) and Eric Mohar: of New Freedom, April 28, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/30/births-thursday-april-30/3051750001/