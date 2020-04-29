CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

A Manchester Township Sheetz employee has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said in a Wednesday news release, and the store has been closed temporarily for cleaning.

The employee who tested positive last worked at the location at 215 Arsenal Road on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees, said spokesman Nick Ruffner, in a statement.

Buy Photo Sheetz on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected before reopening. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned," Ruffner said.

Sheetz is taking this approach out of an abundance of caution, working with all employees who might have been in close contact with the employee, as well as the state health department, according to the statement.

All employees will be fully paid during the closure.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis," Ruffner said.

