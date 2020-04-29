LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brittany (Cox) and Joseph Baer: of Hallam, April 27, a daughter.

Taylor (Hammond) and Lance Wetzel: of York, April 27, a son.

Leanne Krick and Dean Parker, Jr.: of Whiteford, Md., April 27, a daughter.

Jennifer (Gover) and Christopher Green: of Stewartstown, April 27, a son.

