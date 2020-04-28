Spring Grove church band releasing debut EP
Providence Community Church worship band Providence Worship is releasing its debut EP, "Live on the Hill," on Friday.
Providence Worship is a mixture of worship leaders, musicians and storytellers from the Spring Grove church.
Last year, the group signed with Furnace Music in a partnership with Integrity Music. Since that time, they have released four singles, "Holy Love," "Abide," "Lean Back" and "Greatest Love Story," all of which are available on all music platforms.
For bookings, contact https://providencecommunity.org/providence-worship.
