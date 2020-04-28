Births for Tuesday, April 28
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Marina (Caudle) and Daniel Brown: of York, April 24, a son.
Karissa Snow and Timothy Grace: of Dallastown, April 24, a son.
Shanya Moritz and Derek Eveler: of York, April 25, a son.
Kayla (Linden) and Derick Wilt: of Windsor, April 25, a daughter.
Tiffany (Roach) Jones and Eddie Myers: of Hanover, April 25, a son.
Chantal (Hess) and Donovan Blessing: of York, April 25, a son.
