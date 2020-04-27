Sheetz offers free coffee to first responders, hospital workers
CLOSE
With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road. York Dispatch
Sheetz will give free coffee to workers who are on the first lines of the COVID-19 outbreak beginning Monday.
The coffee will be available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics through Monday, June 1, just show a workplace ID.
More: York County has one new coronavirus-related death, cases surpass 600
More: Home care is new front in coronavirus fight
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/27/sheetz-offers-free-coffee-first-responders-hospital-workers/3032791001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments