Sheetz will give free coffee to workers who are on the first lines of the COVID-19 outbreak beginning Monday.

The coffee will be available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics through Monday, June 1, just show a workplace ID.

Buy Photo Sheetz on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

