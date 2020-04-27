Dozens of cars crawled through the parking lot of the Glen Rock Mill Inn on Friday and spilled out onto Water Street in Glen Rock as the meat-seekers came to call.

The destination was Fells Point Wholesale Meats’ refrigerated truck parked on one end of the lot.

From noon to 3 p.m., the restaurant and inn hosted a visit from its supplier. It was the second time in the past two weeks.

“Our turnout this time is definitely more than the last,” said Glen Rock Mill Inn owner Brandon Hufnagel. He attributed some of the popularity of the sale to shopper’s avoidance of large grocery stores. “Heading to a grocery store right now can be a pretty stressful situation,” he said.

The restaurant offered take-out items during the sale. A folding table held its signature crab cakes, cream of crab and Maryland crab soups.

“We are trying to partner with restaurants we supply to get top-quality beef, poultry and pork products out to your everyday consumer,” said Michelle Oosterwijk, whose father owns the wholesale business.

She oversaw the event, keeping track of orders, ringing up credit cards and logging sales. A few Mill Inn employees and volunteers took driver’s orders deep into the line and hustled them back to the truck to keep things moving.

“It’s a longer line than I thought it was going to be,” said Randy Andre of Seven Valleys, who’d heard the first sale was quicker.

He liked supporting the restaurant, getting quality meats and not spending time at a grocery store. “It’s pretty cool that they’re doing it,” he said

The first sale got around 72 customers in the six hours it operated. This sale drew more than 100 in half the time, according to Oosterwijk.

Selected items were available for a donation to The Well, Immanuel United Methodist Church's local mission.

Hufnagel said another sale is yet to be planned, just as a Southern Regional Police car, lights flashing, inched its way along the crowded Water Street.

“We’re gonna see. It depends on how much trouble we get in this time around,” he said, half-joking.

