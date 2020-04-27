Births for Monday, April 27
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Summer (Cobble) and Zachary Krout, Sr.: of York, April 23, a son.
Heather (Shirey) and Keith Foose: of Thomasville, April 23, a daughter.
Desiree Simpson and Devante Torres: of York, April 23, a son.
Kathleen (Workinger) and Simon McTavish: of Airville, April 23, a son.
Nikki (Collins) and Joshua Crowe: of Mt Wolf, April 24, a son.
Audra Elliott: of York, April 24, a daughter.
Jessica (Bair) and Richard Stavig: of York, April 24, a daughter.
Taylor (Graehling) and Nathan Blose: of York, April 24, a daughter.
