Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Summer (Cobble) and Zachary Krout, Sr.: of York, April 23, a son.

Heather (Shirey) and Keith Foose: of Thomasville, April 23, a daughter.

Desiree Simpson and Devante Torres: of York, April 23, a son.

Kathleen (Workinger) and Simon McTavish: of Airville, April 23, a son.

Nikki (Collins) and Joshua Crowe: of Mt Wolf, April 24, a son.

Audra Elliott: of York, April 24, a daughter.

Jessica (Bair) and Richard Stavig: of York, April 24, a daughter.

Taylor (Graehling) and Nathan Blose: of York, April 24, a daughter.

