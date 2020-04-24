Local obituaries for Friday, April 24
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Aller, Linda
Byloff, Virginia
Dickinson, Gordon
Guynn, Frances
Holmes, Rochelle
Housman, Mary
Keller, Larry
Leduc, Ronald
Martin, Harold
Mitchell, Osvaldo
Myers, Herbert
Ream, Barry
Shearer, Voneita
Sheetz, Marilyn
Vega-Alicea, Johnny
Waters, John
Wharton, Michael
Wilkinson, Richard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/24/local-obituaries-friday-april-24/3015216001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments