Local obituaries for Thursday, April 23
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Acevedo, Escolaseito
Aldinger, Charles
Amspacher, Deborah
Byloff, Virginia
Easter, Geraldine
Fusco, Andrew
Guess, Jay
Housman, Mary
Keller, Larry
Kennedy, Elaine
Lauchman, Viola
Martin, Harold
Ream, Barry
Reinaman, Nancy
Sheetz, Marilyn
Vega-Alicea, Johnny
Waters, John
Wilkinson, Richard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/23/local-obituaries-thursday-april-23/3007375001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments