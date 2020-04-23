Little Free Food Pantry fulfills big need Red Lion
With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road. York Dispatch
Jerry Pilachowski is looking for more room in his old Ford Excursion sport utility vehicle.
The large SUV is packed with reserves of food, acting as storage for his Little Free Food Pantry in front of his home business on Cape Horn Road in Red Lion. It is also an anchor, with the pantry’s tent straps tied to it.
“As we get deeper into this, people have to get food,” he said of the pandemic’s effects.
On pandemic-related hiatus from his sign-making business, Creation Cabinetry & Sign Co., Pilachowski took advantage of a bank offer to defer mortgage payments.
“I took the money from the first payment and that’s what I used to buy a couple cartloads of food,” he said.
Pilachowski bought a used tent on ebay, got the word out on a few Facebook community pages, and now he has 60 to 80 people a day coming by.
Some take food, some bring it.
“I had a guy this morning who bought $250 worth of food and brought that up, then gave me another $50 so I could go get some,” he said.
The donors vary, from the local D&K Surplus Grocery to Tractor Supply Co. to the unemployed woman who emptied her purse of its $1.75 in change and offered it up.
Visiting the pantry with her sister, Julie Hivner of Windsor said she’s recuperating from neck surgery, and her medical leave is providing only half her salary. Her sister, from Virginia, is visiting during the recovery.
“Things are a little tight,” she said. “It’s nice to have something like this for people who really need it.”
Nycholee Conner was driving by the pantry recently and stopped in to offer any assistance. She’s joined a small team of volunteers there ever since, “and I’m here till the end.”
Conner is working full days at the pantry, coordinating intake and inventory and stocking food. She said the experience has renewed her faith in humanity, adding, “More people are giving than are taking at this point.”
Pilachowski has a GoFundMe page for the pantry, which is located at 3265 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion. The hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Common-sense shopping restrictions, like “two-bags per family,” are posted at the entrance.
“These are people who have never been without,” Pilachowski said. “They’ve always had a job and don’t know where to turn.”
He said the nature of his pantry appeals to them as opposed to food bank offerings.
“We’re kind of a nice, middle-of-the-road alternative,” Pilachowski said.
