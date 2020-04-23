Births for Thursday, April 23
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kelsey (Bushey) and Aaron Campbell: of Dover, April 13, a son.
Jennifer (Dennis) and Matthew Sweitzer: of York, April 20, a daughter.
Rebecca (LeFever) and William Hanlon: of York, April 20, a daughter.
Taylor (Artman) and Eric Shoff: of York, April 20, a son.
Kayla Snead and Joseph Kennedy II: of York, April 20, a daughter.
Ashley (Salony) and Jesse Sheaffer: of Dover, April 21, a daughter.
Tessa (McClane) and David Heath: of York, April 21, a son.
