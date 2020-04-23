LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kelsey (Bushey) and Aaron Campbell: of Dover, April 13, a son.

Jennifer (Dennis) and Matthew Sweitzer: of York, April 20, a daughter.

Rebecca (LeFever) and William Hanlon: of York, April 20, a daughter.

Taylor (Artman) and Eric Shoff: of York, April 20, a son.

Kayla Snead and Joseph Kennedy II: of York, April 20, a daughter.

Ashley (Salony) and Jesse Sheaffer: of Dover, April 21, a daughter.

Tessa (McClane) and David Heath: of York, April 21, a son.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/23/births-thursday-april-23/3007271001/