The South York County Food Pantry provides assistance to residents living in Stewartstown, New Freedom, Shrewsbury, Railroad, Seven Valley, Glen Rock, Glenville, Jacobus, Loganville, Jefferson, Spring Grove and Felton.

Located at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., in New Freedom in the church's Outreach Center, the pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning.

If you are in need of food assistance, call 717-235-6370 to schedule an appointment.

Donations of food and household products can also be dropped off Monday through Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteer Ron Oelrich, left, of Manchester Township, hands a gallon of milk and bags filled with food to Tony Russell, of York City, at The WELL – Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The pantry is open 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.

