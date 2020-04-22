Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Southern York County Food Pantry can help those in need
Staff Report
Published 5:52 p.m. ET April 22, 2020 | Updated 6:06 p.m. ET April 22, 2020
CLOSE
With his business on pandemic-related hold, Red Lion man makes food pick-up as easy as pulling to the side of the road.
York Dispatch
The South York County Food Pantry provides assistance to residents living in Stewartstown, New Freedom, Shrewsbury, Railroad, Seven Valley, Glen Rock, Glenville, Jacobus, Loganville, Jefferson, Spring Grove and Felton.
Located at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., in New Freedom in the church's Outreach Center, the pantry is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday morning.
If you are in need of food assistance, call 717-235-6370 to schedule an appointment.
Donations of food and household products can also be dropped off Monday through Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments