Local obituaries for Wednesday, April 22
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bumbaugh, Doris
Byloff, Virginia
Champness, Judith
Easter, Geraldine
Enterline, Marie
Family, The
Jamison, Elizabeth
Kunkel, Rosalind
Landis, Karen
Little, Sylvia
Martin, Harold
Miller, Jean
Ream, Barry
Reinaman, Nancy
Seitz, Albert
Shaffer, Romaine
Wilkinson, Richard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/22/local-obituaries-wednesday-april-22/2999257001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments