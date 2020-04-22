CLOSE The WELL Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. York Dispatch

Hunger Free York is distributing food in Glen Rock for York County residents struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus economic shutdown.

Prepacked boxes of non-perishable food, dairy products, produce and meats will be given away between 12:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the former Wetzel's Market building, 139 Manchester St.

There's no requirement to bring ID or other documents, but recipients should make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can place the food directly in the vehicles.

If possible, only one member of each household should travel to pick up the food.

About 1.5 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment since March 15, when the first businesses were required to shut their doors as part of Gov. Tom Wolf's mitigation strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wolf announced Monday that he hopes to begin the gradual process of reopening the state economy on May 8.

