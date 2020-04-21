CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

The York County Economic Alliance is starting a weekly online job fair called YoCo Workforce Connections, with the first one beginning at noon Friday.

The weekly job fair will feature York County employers who are looking for immediate hires to fill positions due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The webinar series works with postings located on preparedyork.com.

For more information or to register, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIWIgmawRAyH_18jw0VYEg.

