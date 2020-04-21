York City Historic Architecture Review Board holds online meeting
The York City Historic Architecture Review Board will be holding an online meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
HARB members, consulting staff and applicants will teleconference in to participate for the meeting.
To watch the meeting go to https://jmt.webex.com/jmt/k2/j.php?MTID=t4deae9deb19df771cac9ab3570a60aec: Then enter the password: Spring2020, after enter your name and email address.
Email comments or questions on agenda to York City Planner Mike Pritchard at mpritchard@yorkcity.org.
More: In York County, Zoom meetings offer transparency, hiccups
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/21/york-city-historic-architecture-review-board/2997708001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments