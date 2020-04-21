Buy Photo A person wearing a mask boards a bus at the Rabbit Transit bus depot Friday, April 10, 2020. All Rabbit Transit bus riders will be required to wear protective masks starting Monday, April 13. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, Rabbit Transit is requiring all riders to wear a mask, bandanna or scarf to cover their nose and mouth.

Through community donations, the transit service is now offering free masks to any riders who are unable to afford one for their necessary trips.

If you need a mask for transportation, contact customer service at 1-800-632-9063 or info@rabbittransit.org.

