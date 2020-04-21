Rabbit Transit has masks for riders
Due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, Rabbit Transit is requiring all riders to wear a mask, bandanna or scarf to cover their nose and mouth.
Through community donations, the transit service is now offering free masks to any riders who are unable to afford one for their necessary trips.
If you need a mask for transportation, contact customer service at 1-800-632-9063 or info@rabbittransit.org.
