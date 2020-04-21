Girl Scouts logo (Photo: submitted)

Girl Scout cookie season has been extended through May 31, and now customers can use location-based "pop-up-shops" to order directly from local troops online.

Those in search of cookies during the quarantine can visit the Find Cookies page on the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania website, according to a news release Monday.

There, they can input their zip code to find a list of sellers, or click on the Cookie Pop Up Shop link to search by city on Google Maps.

A search for York, Pennsylvania, delivers 11 unique landing pages for local troops, which provide $5 off shipping for direct delivery of nine or more packages.

By checking the box to search "by packages needed to reach goal," York-area residents can also see how many packages each troop needs to sell to meet their fundraising goals.

