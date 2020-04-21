Births for Tuesday, April 21
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Erica Schmuck Wilson and Christopher Wilson: of York, April 17, a daughter.
Jade and Andrew Foust: of York, April 18, a son.
Amara Lantz and Christian Bush: of Manchester, April 19, a daughter.
Brooke (Lloyd) and James Crandell IV: of Felton, April 19, a son.
Karen (Rosario) Berroa and Luis Espinal Jr.: of York, April 19, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/21/births-tuesday-april-21/5167788002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments