Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order will be extended through May 8, about a week longer than the original April 30 expiration, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

In York County, as of Monday, 12 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Monday, bringing the countywide total to 493 people since the beginning of the outbreak.

There have been six virus-related deaths in the county.

Statewide, there have been a total of 33,232 infections and 1,204 virus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Across the country, 720,630 people have tested positive and ﻿37,202 people have died.

The new numbers were released as protesters gathered at the state capitol in Harrisburg to demand that Gov. Tom Wolf allow businesses to reopen and ease the stay-at-home order.

