Wolf extends stay-at-home order; 12 more COVID-19 cases in York County
Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch
Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order will be extended through May 8, about a week longer than the original April 30 expiration, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.
In York County, as of Monday, 12 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Health announced Monday, bringing the countywide total to 493 people since the beginning of the outbreak.
There have been six virus-related deaths in the county.
More: VIDEO: Protesters gather at Statehouse for Reopen PA rally
More: Wolf admin: 'Too soon' to say whether Pa. would defy Trump order
More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC
Statewide, there have been a total of 33,232 infections and 1,204 virus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Across the country, 720,630 people have tested positive and 37,202 people have died.
The new numbers were released as protesters gathered at the state capitol in Harrisburg to demand that Gov. Tom Wolf allow businesses to reopen and ease the stay-at-home order.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments