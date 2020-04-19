Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Unemployment assistance available for self-employed in Pa.
Staff Report
Published 4:22 p.m. ET April 19, 2020
CLOSE
Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus.
York Dispatch
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance a new program is now open to the self-employed, gig workers and contractors in Pennsylvania.
The program provides benefits ranging from $195 to $572 for up to 39 weeks for qualified individuals who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Payments will be back dated from Monday, Jan. 27, or the first week of being unable to work.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments