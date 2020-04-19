CLOSE Governor Tom Wolf announced a Plan for Pennsylvania that will provide citizens and businesses relief, allow for a safe and expedient reopening, and lay a road to recovery from the challenges and hardships created by the 2019 novel coronavirus. York Dispatch

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance a new program is now open to the self-employed, gig workers and contractors in Pennsylvania.

The program provides benefits ranging from $195 to $572 for up to 39 weeks for qualified individuals who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Payments will be back dated from Monday, Jan. 27, or the first week of being unable to work.

Claims can be filed at https://pua.benefits.uc.pa.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.

Individuals collecting PUA benefits will also be eligible for the extra $600 a week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. The âgigâ economy might not be the new frontier for Americaâs workforce after all. From Uber to Lyft to TaskRabbit to YourMechanic, so-called gig work has been widely seen as ideally suited for people who want the flexibility and independence that traditional jobs donât offer. Yet the evidence is growing that over time, they donât deliver the financial returns many expect. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP)

