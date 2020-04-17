BAE Systems, which has a plant in West Manchester Township, has been contacted to build an additional 60 self-propelled howitzers for the U.S. Army. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is on a partial shutdown after employees who worked in the same area of the West Manchester Township plant tested positive for COVID-19.

After an initial positive case was reported April 8, two additional positive cases prompted the international defense contractor to suspend some operations at its York County facility through Sunday, company spokeswoman Alicia Gray confirmed Friday afternoon.

The shutdown began Sunday, April 12.

Since the plant first sent employees home, two more employees have tested positive, prompting the company to add safety measures out of an abundance of caution, she said.

"The health and safety of our employees is as important as ever as we face the COVID-19 pandemic," Gray added in a company statement.

The decision to shut down temporarily was made in partnership with union leadership, who agreed to sending employees home with paid vacation days, should they choose to use them at this time.

If not used, employees would have to take one week without pay.

This closure would replace BAE's weeklong maintenance closure in July, where employees would be given the same option to use vacation days, according to the company.

BAE Systems has hired WellSpan Health professionals to administer no-contact temperature checks to scan for virus symptoms, as well as distributing additional face masks and implementing enhanced social distancing practices.

Third shift employees will be the first to return Sunday night, with the majority coming back Monday morning.

This story is developing.

