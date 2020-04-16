LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lindsey (Nicoli) and Benjamin Otterson: of York, April 13, a daughter.

Nicole Shockley and Shane Moore: of York, April 13, a daughter.

Mindy (Becker) and Michael Langer: of York, April 14, a daughter.

Leigh (Waltemyer) and Benjamin Perry: of York, April 15, a son.

