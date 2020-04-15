Buy Photo A zinnia blooms in a flowering area at the York County Penn State Master Gardener program's Gardens at John Rudy Park Monday, July 1, 2019. Gardeners were harvesting several fruits and vegetables grown there to be donated to local food pantries. The garden was recognized with a second place award for Excellence in Demonstration Gardens during the International Master Gardeners Conference last month in Valley Forge. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The Penn State Extension has announced they will be offering a master gardener program for York County in August.

The mission of the program is to bring research from the university to the community. In exchange for 40 hours of instruction, trainees give 50 hours of volunteer service to the Penn State Extension.

Classes will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays

Cost of the program is $200, however the fee can be negotiated if needed.

For more information or to register contact Kelly at 717-840-7408.

