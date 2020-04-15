LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Candice (Umberger) and Devon Reynolds: of Mt Wolf, April 10, a daughter.

Alexis (Giannone) and Christopher Vedder, Jr.: of York, April 13, a daughter.

Tabitha Blische and Juan Dominguez-Regino: of York, April 13, a daughter.

