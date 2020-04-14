The 2020 York County Senior Games has been canceled due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak, York County announced on Tuesday.

All sponsors will be notified and refunded if payment was submitted.

For questions or concerns, contact the York County Area Agency on Aging at 717-771-9610.

Buy Photo James Rouse of Springettsbury Township competes at the 18th annual York County Senior Games horseshoe competition at John Rudy County Park Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Brunswick at Longstown resident gets some assistance from the senior living community's physical therapist Jessica Miller, right, and volunteer, WellSpan R.N. Heather Scheidegg. The games, which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging, continue through Friday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

