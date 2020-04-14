PHOTOS: Seniors tackle the track during Senior Games
Linda Cohn of York City makes a throw during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. It is her fourth year in the competition. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
JJ Miller of Springettsbury Township and Rich Helfrich of Emigsville applaud medal recipients during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Sheila Miller of Lower Windsor Township watches her football throw at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Steve Miller of Spring Grove makes an attempt during the throwing competition at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Frank Jaslow of York City makes a throw in the 55-59 year old division during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Aubrey Focht, 11, collects softballs during the throwing competition at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Her grandmother and aunt also volunteered. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Mary Ann Wayne of Fairview Township accepts a medal from volunteer Chloe Johns during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Joyce Digiacinto of Airville finishes first in the 400-meter run during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. All age groups ran the race together. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Beverly Gohn of Springettsbury Township and her sister Linda Cohn of York City compare their results during the throwing competition at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. It is her fourth year in the competition. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Gladys Douglas, 86, of Springettsbury Township, was the eldest runner in the women's all-age 400-meter during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
York County Area Agency on Aging volunteer Ross Stanko starts the men's 400-meter run during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Chloe Johns medals an athlete during the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
Athletes compete at the 18th annual York County Senior Games track and field events at Central York High School Wednesday, June 19, 2019. About 550 seniors age 50 and older are participating in 48 events in the games which are organized by the York County Area Agency on Aging. The closing celebration will be Friday at the high school cafeteria. Bill Kalina photo
    The 2020 York County Senior Games has been canceled due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak, York County announced on Tuesday. 

    All sponsors will be notified and refunded if payment was submitted. 

    For questions or concerns, contact the York County Area Agency on Aging at 717-771-9610.

