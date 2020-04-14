Share This Story!
Staff Report Published 3:34 p.m. ET April 14, 2020 | Updated 3:38 p.m. ET April 14, 2020
The 2020 York County Senior Games has been canceled due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak, York County announced on Tuesday.
All sponsors will be notified and refunded if payment was submitted.
For questions or concerns, contact the York County Area Agency on Aging at 717-771-9610.
