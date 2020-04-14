New Hope Ministries offers to help families with rent, utilities
The WELL Food Pantry at Union Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. York Dispatch
New Hope Ministries has created a $100,000 emergency housing assistance fund for low-income families dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.
The fund was made possible by grants and donations received during this outbreak.
Residents in York, Adams or Cumberland counties who are facing economic hardship with rent, bills or utilities and need financial assistance can contact 717-432-2087 or www.nhm-pa.org for more information.
