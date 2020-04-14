LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Anderson, Clair

Grove, Daniel

Kline, Gail

Lentz, Michael

Mann, Dorothy

Neuheimer, Vincent

O'Brien, Irene

Patrick, Michael

Sechrist, Charlotte

Sexton, Fred

Shaull, Charles

Witta, Herbert

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/14/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-14/2985359001/