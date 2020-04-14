FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington. Medicareâs new prescription drug plan finder has a glitch that can steer unwitting seniors to coverage that costs much more than they need to pay. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP)

The York County Area Agency on Aging has announced a state program for those new to Medicare or those who need help with options through Apprise.

Trained counselors can provide free, unbiased comparisons over the phone.

For more information contact York County Apprise at 717-771-9008.

