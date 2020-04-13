Pennsylvania Department of Aging offers COVID-19 guide for seniors
Donna Bortner visits her mother Janet Seitz, 89, through her window at ManorCare Health Services-Kingston Court in Springettsbury Township. York Dispatch
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has introduced an online COVID-19 resource guide to help older adults find information related to their health, safety and well-being.
Topics include meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams and how stay active and connected.
The guide can be found at www.aging.pa.gov/Pages/covid-guide-for-older-adults.aspx.
