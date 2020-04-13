Buy Photo Firefighters made a quick save after a single-wide mobile home caught fire in Wrightsville, Monday, April 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Crews are at the scene of a trailer fire in Wrightsville that occurred Monday evening.

A York County 911 supervisor said it was a working fire in the 200 block of Mulberry Street, and has been out for some time but fire crews are still working to clear it.

Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Company responded to the call at about 4:30 p.m.

There are no known injuries or displacements from the single-wide mobile home, the dispatcher reported.

