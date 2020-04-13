Local obituaries for Monday, April 13
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Aghabekian, Keghouhi
Anderson, Clair
Anderson, Joan
Enos, Donald
Fornwalt, Carl
Godfrey, Deborah
Hantz, Virginia
Kilgore, Geraldine
Lentz, Michael
Linthurst, Sara
Mann, Dorothy
Miller, Gary
Sechrist, Charlotte
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/13/local-obituaries-monday-april-13/2979754001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments