CLOSE New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

More than one million Pennsylvanians are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown, but there are jobs available in essential industries, and the state just made it easier to find them.

The state Department of Labor and Industry launched a new PA CareerLink web page Monday with job listings for essential positions that need to be filled immediately.

"There are opportunities for people who are able to work and are looking for work, so we want to encourage you to take advantage of that," said Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.

Employers listed include Aldi, Sheetz, Amazon and FedEx Corp.

Pennsylvanians have filed 1.3 million new unemployment claims since March 15, according to the state Office of Unemployment Compensation.

Visit PACareerLink.pa.gov to see the full listing of available jobs.

More: Laid off workers battle outages, jammed phone lines as Pa. unemployment system buckles from coronavirus surge

More: York County has 24 new COVID-19 cases as state total surpasses 24K

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/04/13/essential-covid-19-job-openings-now-listed-pa-careerlink-website/2983843001/